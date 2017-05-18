Orlando-based Legion Capital launches mini-IPO, aims for NASDAQ
Orlando-based private equity firm Legion Capital, which is focused on investments in financial technology or fin-tech, is going public and hopes to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange. It's initial public offering is a "mini IPO" under new regulations the SEC launched in April, for just $5 million, or 4 million shares at $1.25 per share The firm is led by J. Bradley Hilton, president, who is the grandson of the late American hotelier Conrad Hilton.
