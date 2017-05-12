Orange offers $20K bonus to lure top ...

Orange offers $20K bonus to lure top teachers to Carver Middle

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Orange County school district will offer bonuses of $20,000 next year to lure top teachers to struggling Carver Middle School in Orlando.

