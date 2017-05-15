OIA shuttle debacle - a $3 billion omen?
A look at some of the expansion plans at Orlando International Airport ... which are slated to cost more than $3 billion A look at some of the expansion plans at Orlando International Airport ... which are slated to cost more than $3 billion Sunday's paper had a good deep-dive into the shuttle problems that have plagued Orlando International Airport in recent weeks. Astounded that this this problem has happened so many times - and that it seems to have so seriously disrupted the airport when it has.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
