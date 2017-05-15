Officials in Florida debate fate of C...

Officials in Florida debate fate of Confederate statue

Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Commissioners in a major Florida city are discussing whether a statue recognizing Confederate veterans should be removed from a downtown park. Some protesters waved Confederate flags outside Orlando City Hall on Monday before commissioners discussed what to do with the 116-year-old statue nicknamed "Johnny Reb."

Orlando, FL

