North Americaa s First Ace Cafe Now Open in Orlando

Three-acre motor-centric dining, entertainment and retail destination features full-service restaurant, bars, live music stages, retail stores, motorcycle dealership, gallery and more Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based motor-diner and the sixth Ace Cafe in the world, rolls its doors open today, May 19. The 35,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and retail destination reinvigorates a key parcel in downtown Orlando now known as "Ace Corner," where it expects to draw more than 400,000 people annually.

