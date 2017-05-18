North Americaa s First Ace Cafe Now Open in Orlando
Three-acre motor-centric dining, entertainment and retail destination features full-service restaurant, bars, live music stages, retail stores, motorcycle dealership, gallery and more Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based motor-diner and the sixth Ace Cafe in the world, rolls its doors open today, May 19. The 35,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and retail destination reinvigorates a key parcel in downtown Orlando now known as "Ace Corner," where it expects to draw more than 400,000 people annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Realtime
|1,533,569
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Jack
|339
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|1 hr
|Dan Fraley
|1
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|4 hr
|Lon Spector
|160
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,168
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|zazz
|25,598
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|41
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC