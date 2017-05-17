No need to schlep wallet, keys at Uni...

No need to schlep wallet, keys at Universal's new water park

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This undated photo provided by Universal Orlando Resort shows a wristband visitors will wear at the new Volcano Bay water park in Orlando, Florida. The wristband, called Tapu Tapu, tells you when it's your turn to get on a ride so you don't have to wait on line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghost 1,532,714
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 12 min Good Reverend 240
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... 1 hr Runrun 2
last post wins! (Jul '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 6,015
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 2 hr Milee 73,767
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 3 hr Lon Spector 155
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 5 hr Lon Spector 513,164
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC