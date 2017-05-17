No need to schlep wallet, keys at Universal's new water park
This undated photo provided by Universal Orlando Resort shows a wristband visitors will wear at the new Volcano Bay water park in Orlando, Florida. The wristband, called Tapu Tapu, tells you when it's your turn to get on a ride so you don't have to wait on line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,532,714
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|12 min
|Good Reverend
|240
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|1 hr
|Runrun
|2
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,015
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|2 hr
|Milee
|73,767
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|3 hr
|Lon Spector
|155
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,164
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC