Neighborhood 'enclaves' caught in middle of annexation march
Residents in unincorporated county neighborhoods almost surrounded by cities are split on whether to join or remain separate from the city Residents in unincorporated county neighborhoods almost surrounded by cities are split on whether to join or remain separate from the city In the Killarney neighborhood of Orange County , the Winter Park city line stops abruptly a few feet from Fairbanks Avenue. Killarney is one of many unincorporated "islands" in Central Florida created as cities annex more county land, creating conflict for neighbors and governments and causing confusion over services.
