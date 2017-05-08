Nation 34 mins ago 5:55 p.m.10-year-old girl in Florida pries open gator's mouth to free her leg

A 10-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida, pried open an alligator's mouth to free her leg after the animal clamped down on her left knee, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said. The girl was swimming Saturday afternoon in a designated swim area of Lake Mary Jane, in water that was about two feet deep and 10 feet from shore, when an 8-foot-9-inch-long alligator bit her.

