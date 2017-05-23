Max Lifchitz and North/South Consonance Ensemble to Perform at New...
Max Lifchitz will mark 50 years as a New York City resident with a retrospective concert featuring recent and erstwhile vocal and instrumental works. The event will be held on Saturday afternoon June 3 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library at Lincoln Center.
