Marla Weech: Class-act anchor
Weech, a native Floridian and a graduate of the University of Central Florida, spent nearly 20 years at WFTV-Channel 9, where she and Bob Opsahl formed a popular anchor team. She departed WFTV in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|John Galt
|1,528,690
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|24 min
|Eagle 12
|34
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|1 hr
|Murphey_Law
|134
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|7 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,146
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,399
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|14 hr
|zazz
|25,595
|Snapchat
|Tue
|BigDD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC