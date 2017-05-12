Luminar gave up exposure for secrecy as it operated in stealth
Luminar Technologies, which has developed a system meant to make self-driving cars safer, recently emerged from a self-imposed mode of stealth operation - sacrificing potentially valuable publicity to keep its technology away from prying eyes. "By the time we came out of stealth, we were easily the worst-kept secret within the industry," said Jason Eichenholz, Luminar's Orlando-based chief technology officer.
