Luminar gave up exposure for secrecy ...

Luminar gave up exposure for secrecy as it operated in stealth

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Luminar Technologies, which has developed a system meant to make self-driving cars safer, recently emerged from a self-imposed mode of stealth operation - sacrificing potentially valuable publicity to keep its technology away from prying eyes. "By the time we came out of stealth, we were easily the worst-kept secret within the industry," said Jason Eichenholz, Luminar's Orlando-based chief technology officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Aquarius-WY 1,530,078
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr Eagle 12 80
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 7 hr Lon Spector 513,151
Orlando is the best city to find threesome part... 8 hr mia 1
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 9 hr Ranger 140
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 10 hr lisa 25,596
News Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10) 17 hr Chinadoll 150
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,879 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC