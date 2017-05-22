Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks in...

Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks incentives to create 500 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Lockheed Martin's Missile & Fire Control facility in west Orlando is seeking $3.5 million in state and county funding to create 500 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RiccardoFire 1,534,325
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 39 min Rose_NoHo 331
Let's Chat (Jan '12) 3 hr Jane 19,228
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 9 hr Bye bye 33
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 15 hr Lon Spector 165
News Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09) Sun pissed off 22
Go Trump. Sun Bye bye 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC