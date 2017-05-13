Kiwanis starts major ad campaign to raise awareness of work
Indianapolis-based Kiwanis International launched its first major ad campaign and it's aimed at telling the public about its mission: helping children. The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the campaign was prompted by a recent study conducted by Kiwanis that found fewer than one in 12 people understand what the organization does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,530,802
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|3 hr
|Murphey_Law
|145
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|111
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,154
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Suezanne
|94
|Orlando is the best city to find threesome part...
|Fri
|mia
|1
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Thu
|lisa
|25,596
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC