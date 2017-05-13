Kiwanis starts major ad campaign to r...

Kiwanis starts major ad campaign to raise awareness of work

Indianapolis-based Kiwanis International launched its first major ad campaign and it's aimed at telling the public about its mission: helping children. The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the campaign was prompted by a recent study conducted by Kiwanis that found fewer than one in 12 people understand what the organization does.

