Judge to hear arguments in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case
Christina Grimmie performs on stage at O2 Academy Birmingham on February 21, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. An Orange County judge will hear arguments Tuesday morning about whether the lawsuit the family of "The Voice" singer Christina Grimmie filed against the venue where she was killed will be allowed to go forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|1,534,506
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|4 min
|Carmel
|371
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|4,894
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|13 hr
|Revelations
|166
|Let's Chat (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Voyeur
|19,229
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Bye bye
|33
|Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09)
|Sun
|pissed off
|22
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC