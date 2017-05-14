Judge rules against SeaWorld in EZPay case
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a Pinellas County man who sued SeaWorld Entertainment over automatic renewal of passes purchased through its monthly EZPay program. Jason Herman sued SeaWorld in 2014 over the automatic renewal, claiming a breach of contract.
