Judge rules against SeaWorld in EZPay case

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a Pinellas County man who sued SeaWorld Entertainment over automatic renewal of passes purchased through its monthly EZPay program. Jason Herman sued SeaWorld in 2014 over the automatic renewal, claiming a breach of contract.

