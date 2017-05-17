Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Orlando Fringe, the longest running arts festival in the U.S., started Tuesday kicking off two weeks of non-stop performances. This year is the 26th annual Orlando Fringe festival, which celebrates arts and culture with more than 50 shows from around the world.
