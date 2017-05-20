IndianaWant to avoid food poisoning? Cook everythingWant to avoid...
After a fatal case of food poisoning surfaced here, it begs the question: How does one know when food is unsafe to eat? Want to avoid food poisoning? Cook everything After a fatal case of food poisoning surfaced here, it begs the question: How does one know when food is unsafe to eat? Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2rEepEp Dying from food poisoning seems like a Third World problem, yet that's exactly what happened here to 66-year-old Alexander Zdravich of Clarks Hill in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
