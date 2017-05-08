Independent liquor stores fight 'Whiskey and Wheaties Bill'
Owners of small, independent liquor stores in central Florida are asking customers to support their efforts urging the governor to veto a bill allowing the sale of spirits in grocery stores. A proposal nicknamed the "Whiskey and Wheaties Bill" would allow grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor alongside wine, beer and other products.
