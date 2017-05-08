Independent liquor stores fight 'Whis...

Independent liquor stores fight 'Whiskey and Wheaties Bill'

Saturday Read more: News Talk Florida

Owners of small, independent liquor stores in central Florida are asking customers to support their efforts urging the governor to veto a bill allowing the sale of spirits in grocery stores. A proposal nicknamed the "Whiskey and Wheaties Bill" would allow grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor alongside wine, beer and other products.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Orange County was issued at May 08 at 2:52PM EDT

