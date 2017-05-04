Hurricane-hunter airplanes land in Or...

Hurricane-hunter airplanes land in Orlando for display and warning

The way to think of flying into a raging storm is to imagine a roller coaster in a car wash, said crew members of an Air Force Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter that was in Orlando on Thursday. The military transport stopped at Orlando Executive Airport to help amplify the message that Florida needs to get better prepared for a disaster the vast majority of the state has not suffered in years.

