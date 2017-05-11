Game over: Orlando to lose a major fighting video game tournament
A video game tournament organizer is moving its flagship event that brings in more than 5,000 attendees from Orlando to another part of Central Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,529,297
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|17 min
|Wondering
|60
|Curse of the OJ lawyers (Jul '11)
|58 min
|Marie
|13
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,149
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|2 hr
|Murphey_Law
|137
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|littleme34
|447
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,400
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC