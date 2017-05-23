Food Truck, pop-up eatery coming to Thornton Park

Veterans arrive at the Thornton Park Graffiti Junktion as part of a 22 km hike in their silkies to call awareness to the 22 veterans that die by suicide daily, in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, January 23, 2016.el) Veterans arrive at the Thornton Park Graffiti Junktion as part of a 22 km hike in their silkies to call awareness to the 22 veterans that die by suicide daily, in Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.