Florida sheriff's deputy fired after acting out scene from 'Training Day'
Lake County, Florida Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun on duty while quoting lines from the Denzel Washington movie, "Training Day." Lake County, Florida Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun on duty while quoting lines from the Denzel Washington movie, "Training Day."
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,528,012
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|15 min
|Eagle 12
|24
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|fortmyersf
|25,594
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,398
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,145
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|6 hr
|Murphey_Law
|131
|Snapchat
|7 hr
|BigDD
|1
