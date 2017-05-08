Florida sheriff's deputy fired after acting out scene from 'Training Day'

Lake County, Florida Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun on duty while quoting lines from the Denzel Washington movie, "Training Day." Lake County, Florida Deputy Dean Zipes was fired after officials say he waved his firearm and stun gun on duty while quoting lines from the Denzel Washington movie, "Training Day."

