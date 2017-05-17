Flight diverted to Orlando airport af...

Flight diverted to Orlando airport after man swings pot of coffee at crew: report

An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport on Monday night after a passenger swung a pot of coffee at the flight crew and tried to open a cabin door, WFTV -Ch. 9 reported.

