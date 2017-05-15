FL: Orlando Mayor Optimistic About De...

FL: Orlando Mayor Optimistic About DeLand SunRail

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who's on the commuter train's commission, said in a recent interview that he hopes a solution for the not-yet-funded extension from DeBary to DeLand will be found during a workshop for stakeholders planned for sometime this summer. The Volusia County Council in February sought to rework its deal with the other four funding partners and state after years of waiting for a 11-mile extension north -- from DeBary into DeLand -- that hasn't materialized.

