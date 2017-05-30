Fatty liver disease is a growing problem for U.S. kids
The obesity epidemic and related rise in Type 2 diabetes has spurred public health awareness and parental concern. But another obesity-related health hazard is quietly putting kids at risk for liver damage, liver cancer , cirrhosis and, in advanced cases, the need for a liver transplant in adulthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,538,173
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|9 min
|Eagle 12
|501
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Stray- Dog
|63,659
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Anne
|98,404
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|9 hr
|Murph
|73,768
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|Sheriff Demings' assistant makes more than most... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Mskelly77
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC