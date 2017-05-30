Fatty liver disease is a growing prob...

Fatty liver disease is a growing problem for U.S. kids

Friday May 26 Read more: MSN Healthy Living

The obesity epidemic and related rise in Type 2 diabetes has spurred public health awareness and parental concern. But another obesity-related health hazard is quietly putting kids at risk for liver damage, liver cancer , cirrhosis and, in advanced cases, the need for a liver transplant in adulthood.

