'Dr. 90210' star accepting patients in Orlando
Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Alex de Souza is partnering with Dr. Robert Rey, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and the star of reality TV show "Dr. 90210," to start a practice here in Orlando. The duo is starting small, performing their procedures at the outpatient surgery facility Endo-Surgical Center of Florida on North Dean Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|52 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,530,419
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|4 hr
|Aaron
|95
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Suezanne
|94
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|15 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,152
|Orlando is the best city to find threesome part...
|Fri
|mia
|1
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|Fri
|Ranger
|140
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Thu
|lisa
|25,596
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC