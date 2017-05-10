'Dr. 90210' star accepting patients in Orlando

'Dr. 90210' star accepting patients i...

Miami-based plastic surgeon Dr. Alex de Souza is partnering with Dr. Robert Rey, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and the star of reality TV show "Dr. 90210," to start a practice here in Orlando. The duo is starting small, performing their procedures at the outpatient surgery facility Endo-Surgical Center of Florida on North Dean Road.

