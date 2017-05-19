Double-decker, open top buses will do Orlando sightseeing tours
Florida Dolphin Tours is apparently bringing something new to Orlando's tourism scene - open-top, double-decker buses for sightseeing tours. An open top could be a hard sell during the heat and downpours of Central Florida's hurricane season, but the lower deck is covered.
