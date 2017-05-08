Does free mean better for students ch...

Does free mean better for students choosing SAT prep courses

Is there a price that a worried parent wouldn't pay to help a child do well on college admissions tests? The good news is that test preparation doesn't have to be expensive anymore. The multimillion-dollar coaching industry is facing competition from free or low-cost alternatives in what their founders hope will make the process of applying to college more equitable.

