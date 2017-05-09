'Die-in' at Marco Rubio's office in Orlando targets Republican health care bill
Protestors gathered outside Marco Rubio's office in downtown Orlando on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 to protest the American Health Care Act. Protestors gathered outside Marco Rubio's office in downtown Orlando on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 to protest the American Health Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Well Well
|1,528,243
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,399
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|zazz
|25,595
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Fundiementally ill
|29
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,145
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|131
|Snapchat
|15 hr
|BigDD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC