Dad arrested at Disney World for being a drunk mess
That was the case for visitors on Sunday when an Ohio man was arrested after several people complained that he was on a drunken tirade. Witnesses reported that Brian Olmstead, 35, was cursing and plowing through crowds with a stroller at a park resort in Orlando, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,532,913
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|13 min
|frindly
|279
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Tam
|365
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,402
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,165
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|8 hr
|@Kelly
|157
|Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home...
|10 hr
|Runrun
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC