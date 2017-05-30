Cotto: Marquez Has To Get Things Done or Keep His Mouth Shut
The meetings between former world champions and future Hall of Famers, Miguel Angel Cotto of Puerto Rico and Mexico's Juan Manuel 'Dinamita' Marquez, have always been very cordial. The latest of these came during a meeting between the two at an exclusive restaurant in Orlando, Florida where they discussed at the table the possibility of an interesting clash between the two of them before the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,538,204
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|True Facts
|503
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Stray- Dog
|63,659
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Anne
|98,404
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|11 hr
|Murph
|73,768
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|Sheriff Demings' assistant makes more than most... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Mskelly77
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC