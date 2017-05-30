Cotto: Marquez Has To Get Things Done or Keep His Mouth Shut

The meetings between former world champions and future Hall of Famers, Miguel Angel Cotto of Puerto Rico and Mexico's Juan Manuel 'Dinamita' Marquez, have always been very cordial. The latest of these came during a meeting between the two at an exclusive restaurant in Orlando, Florida where they discussed at the table the possibility of an interesting clash between the two of them before the end of 2017.

