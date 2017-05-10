Cities Boost Efforts to Reduce Energy Waste: Here's How They Rank

As the federal government weighs budget cuts to energy efficiency programs, cities are stepping up efforts to reduce energy waste. More mayors and local lawmakers in America's largest cities are turning to energy efficiency to reduce energy costs for consumers and businesses, strengthen the resilience of their communities, and reduce pollution, according to the third edition of the City Energy Efficiency Scorecard , released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy .

