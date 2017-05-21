Central Florida embraces 'cool trend' of craft brewers
Surrounded by dogs, Rachel White, Spencer Molenda and Haven Richter sat with empty pint glasses in Orlando Brewing's downtown taproom. Their second brewery of the day, they checked off another stop on the Central Florida Ale Trail - a treasure map of sorts for Central Florida's blossoming beer culture.
