Boy, 2, dead after sister, 12, accidentally runs over him in Orlando, troopers say
A 2-year-old boy is dead after his 12-year-old sister accidentally ran over him Wednesday evening in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the family was getting ready to leave their home on Trafalgar Drive, and the girl started the vehicle for her parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,528,988
|Republicans' Plan takes takes away care for Rap...
|1 hr
|abby
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|46
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|3 hr
|Ranger
|135
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,147
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|zazz
|98,399
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|zazz
|25,595
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC