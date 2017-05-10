Boy, 2, dead after sister, 12, accide...

Boy, 2, dead after sister, 12, accidentally runs over him in Orlando, troopers say

40 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A 2-year-old boy is dead after his 12-year-old sister accidentally ran over him Wednesday evening in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the family was getting ready to leave their home on Trafalgar Drive, and the girl started the vehicle for her parents.

