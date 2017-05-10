Black students say school's hair policy is racist
Two black students at a Boston charter school have received detentions, and may face suspension, for alleged hair code violations, CBS Boston reports . Deanna and Mia Cook, 15, who are black, were given detentions because the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School dress code says braid extensions aren't allowed.
