Ariana Grande fan from Midway describes attack at concert

A 23-year-old Ariana Grande fan from Midway has described the frightening scenes of people rushing to escape, following the terrorist attack after the singer's Manchester concert in which 22 people, many of them youngsters, died. Daisy Portman, of Chestnut Avenue, Midway, had been with her boyfriend, Adam Tooth, at the concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injuring 59. Daisy, an administrator, said they heard a bang at the end of the concert and said: "Everything went quiet and then we heard screams."

