Alligator bites girl at Orlando park
A young girl is recovering after she was bitten on the leg by an alligator Saturday afternoon at Lake Mary Jane, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "The lifeguard said that they heard the scream, and then they saw the child jumping and running," said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation Division.
