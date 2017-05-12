Advocates urge Gov. Scott to veto edu...

Advocates urge Gov. Scott to veto education bill, budget

Upset by legislation and a spending plan they view as damaging to public education, several advocacy groups are urging Gov. Rick Scott to veto one or both when they hit his desk. The Florida PTA joined in today, asking Scott to veto the massive, multi-pronged education bill the Legislature passed late Monday.

