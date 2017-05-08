Ace Cafe Orlando Set to Open May 19

Ace Cafe Orlando Set to Open May 19

Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based cafe, will have its grand opening on Friday, May 19, with festivities continuing through the weekend. The doors open to the public on Friday at 7:00 a.m. Guests are invited to "celebrate the heritage and history of the most famous cafe on the planet."

