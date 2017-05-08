A look at Disney World's new Pandora-World of Avatar land
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Get ready for Pandora-World of Avatar. It's a new 12-acre land opening at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in late May outside Orlando, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,527,523
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|2 hr
|Anthony
|126
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|fortmyersf
|513,141
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|16
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|eddie
|79
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|55
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,396
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC