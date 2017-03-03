Yo-Yo Ma will help Orlando Philharmon...

Yo-Yo Ma will help Orlando Philharmonic celebrate 25 years

A gala and concert headlined by internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will cap the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's 25th-anniversary season. The Chinese-American musician, who has recorded more than 90 albums and won 18 Grammy awards, will perform for the first time in Orlando next year .

