Trump to visit private school to...

Trump to visit private school to...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

President Donald Trump will be visiting a private, religious school in Florida, sending a clear sign that his education agenda will focus on school choice. The White House says the president will tour St. Andrews Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on Friday and is expected to drop in on a couple of classrooms, and meet with parents, teachers and administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min RoxLo 1,501,003
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 1 hr Princess Hey 106
two words (Jul '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 28,050
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 19,528
3 word game (Jan '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 14,172
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 12,874
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 1 hr Princess Hey 559
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC