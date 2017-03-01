Trump to visit private school to...
President Donald Trump will be visiting a private, religious school in Florida, sending a clear sign that his education agenda will focus on school choice. The White House says the president will tour St. Andrews Catholic School in Orlando, Florida, on Friday and is expected to drop in on a couple of classrooms, and meet with parents, teachers and administrators.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
