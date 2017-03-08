Surgeons share trauma care lessons from Orlando shooting

Three blocks away, Orlando Regional Medical Center staff had practiced a mass casualty drill just weeks ahead of the real thing, hospital officials told 600 doctors, nurses and educators Tuesday in Ponte Vedra Beach. Orange County EMS medical director describes expected and unexpected lessons learned from the deadliest shooting in U.S. history at NAEMSP annual meeting When 35 gunshot victims showed up in the first half hour, the training helped surgeons, nurses and administrators do what was necessary for them to survive, Chief Surgical Quality Officer Michael Cheatham said.

