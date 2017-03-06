Shovels at the ready: Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall breaks ground

A steady wind kept the orange, pink and yellow banners blowing, but music was in the air as dignitaries and supporters gathered Monday morning to mark the groundbreaking for the final phase of construction on Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. "It's going to to go right herea where we're sitting and standing," proclaimed Jim Pugh , chairman of the downtown arts center's board of directors.

