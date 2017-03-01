Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn: Winner and R...

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

Samoa Joe earned his first WWE pay-per-view victory since his Raw call-up after beating Sami Zayn Sunday night at Fastlane. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick in the corner, but Joe countered and then slammed Zayn to the mat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two words (Jul '10) 9 min Princess Hey 28,058
3 word game (Jan '11) 12 min Princess Hey 14,180
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 15 min Princess Hey 12,885
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 18 min Princess Hey 568
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 20 min Very very conserv... 63,454
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min RoxLo 1,501,894
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 33 min Princess Hey 114
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC