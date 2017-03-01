Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017
Samoa Joe earned his first WWE pay-per-view victory since his Raw call-up after beating Sami Zayn Sunday night at Fastlane. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick in the corner, but Joe countered and then slammed Zayn to the mat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two words (Jul '10)
|9 min
|Princess Hey
|28,058
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|12 min
|Princess Hey
|14,180
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|15 min
|Princess Hey
|12,885
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|18 min
|Princess Hey
|568
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Very very conserv...
|63,454
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|RoxLo
|1,501,894
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|33 min
|Princess Hey
|114
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC