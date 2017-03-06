Rick Rude to be inducted into 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

The late professional wrestler - who passed away in 1999 from heart failure at the age of 40 - will be awarded the honour posthumously, alongside the likes of fellow 2017 inductees Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, and Diamond Dallas Page. Rick will be inducted by his former rival Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, who was an inductee himself in 2009 and who dubbed the late star as "an all-round package".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.