PSC Helps Consumers in Winter Park and Orlando During National Consumer Protection Week

The Florida Public Service Commission will be educating consumers about scams targeting utility customers during the 19th Annual National Consumer Protection Week , which takes place March 5-11, 2017. On Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as part of NCPW, PSC staff will be speaking with customers in Winter Park and Orlando about how to avoid these scams while also providing tips on energy and water conservation and information about the Lifeline Assistance telephone discount program.

