Portions of Florida's Turnpike closed as firefighters battle wildfire

All lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed near mile marker 225 as firefighters battle a brush fire in the area. Northbound traffic is diverted starting at mile marker 193, or State Road 60. Southbound traffic is rerouted at mile marker 244, which is close to Kissimmee Park Road, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Steven Montiero.

