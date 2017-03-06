Orlando police officer with PTSD orde...

Orlando police officer with PTSD ordered back to work at City Hall - but he's not going

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The city of Orlando ordered a police officer diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting to go back to work Monday in a clerical role, but he did not show up. Gerry Realin's doctor said he was fit enough to do clerical work, but only outside the Police Department, according to the city.

