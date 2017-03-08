Orlando computer class: A code for success
A few weeks ago, the Sentinel carried a story about an Orlando program that teaches computer coding to underprivileged kids in Parramore. You might not have paid it much attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,503,174
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Song Title Game (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|587
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|132
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,903
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,198
|two words (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|28,076
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC